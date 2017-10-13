‘Time to send them home,’ GOP’s Meadows says of wavering Republicans

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He praised Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his support during the announcement: "And I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive," stated Trump. Rand Paul had refused last month to vote for a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act.