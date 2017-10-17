Bevin to unveil pension reform plan Wednesday at 9 a.m. Lawmakers hint at details.

More Videos 0:31 What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' Pause 2:18 Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 0:50 Take Back Cheapside activists react 1:46 Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 0:36 Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 1:44 REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 0:58 Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' Gov. Matt Bevin says he doesn't support legalizing recreational marijuana in Kentucky as a way to raise revenue to aid the state's ailing pension system. Gov. Matt Bevin says he doesn't support legalizing recreational marijuana in Kentucky as a way to raise revenue to aid the state's ailing pension system. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

