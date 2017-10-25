Teachers’ pension system money troubles not caused by legislature, leader says

More Videos 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools Pause 1:26 'They won't help us.' Frustration boils in Kentucky's most troubled water district. 1:44 Matt Bevin explains why he wants to cut all funding for 70 programs 2:21 John Calipari 'literally nauseous' over Marshall County school shooting 2:29 John Calipari doesn’t think anything has changed with UK’s recruiting 0:45 Being gun-free can make schools more vulnerable, Gov. Bevin responds to new bill 1:56 School board hears concerns about mold at Tates Creek High 2:40 'We're going to have to learn how to cope with it:' Survivors describe school shooting 4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' 1:43 Marshall County High School shooting: Police, emergency crews swarm the scene Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that public pension boards, not the legislature, are mostly to blame for the huge debts in Kentucky’s public pension programs. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that public pension boards, not the legislature, are mostly to blame for the huge debts in Kentucky’s public pension programs. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com