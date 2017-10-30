DC court bars Trump from discharging transgender troops

This July 12, 2017, photo taken by Staff Sgt. Cathrine Schmid shows her at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash. Transgender soldiers, sailors, airmen and other members of the military, along with others who want to enlist, sued President Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, hoping the federal courts will stop him from preventing their service. Cathrine Schmid AP