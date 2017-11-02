Fetuses can get college savings plans, new GOP tax bill says

A provision in the GOP's new tax bill, unveiled Thursday, would allow unborn children to have a college savings account.
The bill, named the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, proposes an amendment allowing parents to purchase unborn children 529 plans, which helps and encourages parents to save for college through tax benefits, according to the IRS.
“Nothing shall prevent an unborn child from being treated as a designated beneficiary or an individual under this section,” the bill reads.
The bill also defines what an “unborn” child is.
“The term ‘unborn child’ means a child in utero,” the bill says. “The term ‘child in utero’ means a member of the species homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.’’
NARAL Pro-Choice America, a left-leaning pro-choice group, released a statement Wednesday saying this new provision is dangerous.
"The GOP's relentless obsession with advancing its dangerous anti-choice ideology knows no boundaries and no common sense. Inserting 'personhood' language into their tax bill is just the latest example of how they're trying to turn back the clock on this country,” said Kaylie Hanson Long, the national communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice America, in the statement.
