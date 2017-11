President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He praised Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his support during the announcement: "And I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive," stated Trump. Rand Paul had refused last month to vote for a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act.