The Kentucky Capitol.
The Kentucky Capitol. Herald-Leader File Photo.
The Kentucky Capitol. Herald-Leader File Photo.

Politics & Government

FBI confirms it is reviewing sexual harassment allegations in Kentucky Capitol

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

November 06, 2017 3:02 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation acknowledged Monday that it is looking into details surrounding a sexual harassment scandal in the Kentucky Capitol that led to Jeff Hoover’s resignation Sunday as speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The FBI received information regarding sexual harassment and retaliation claims made by employees working in the state capitol,” said David Habich, a spokesman for the FBI in Louisville. “We are reviewing that information and the allegations surrounding it to determine whether or not there is a violation of federal law.”

The confirmation comes after the Herald-Leader reported Saturday that House Republican Communications Director Daisy Olivo was contacted by the FBI about the sexual harassment scandal.

Olivo told the Herald-Leader that she was isolated by Republican leaders after she reported the emotional duress of a co-worker to Hoover in early September. On Thursday, the day after she reported a “toxic” work environment in the House GOP leadership office to officials with the Legislative Research Commission, she was relieved from her duty of communicating with the press, the primary responsibility of a communications director.

State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan told the Herald-Leader Saturday that he reported the sexual harassment scandal to the FBI.

The scandal rocked the capitol this weekend, with Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, calling for the resignation of any lawmakers and staff who were involved in settling a sexual harassment claim.

Hoover and three other GOP lawmakers were accused of sexual harassment by an employee in the House Republican leadership office in a settlement demand letter sent to Hoover last month, said Olivo, who has seen the letter. The letter also accused Republican Chief of Staff Ginger Wills of creating a hostile work environment.

On Sunday, Hoover confirmed that he and others had reached a confidential settlement with the staffer following mediation. Hoover acknowledged that he exchanged “inappropriate text messages” with the accuser, but denied that he or other lawmakers sexually harassed the woman. He said there is not a culture of sexual harassment within the House Republican Caucus.

The other lawmakers named in the demand letter — Rep. Brian Linder of Dry Ridge; Rep. Michael Meredith of Oakland and Rep. Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green — were temporarily removed from their positions as committee chairmen by the House GOP leadership team Sunday evening, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

DeCesare, who was a member of Republican leadership before the GOP took control of the House of Representatives last November, chairs the Committee on Economic Development and Workforce Investment; Meredith is chairman of the Committee on Local Government, and Linder co-chairs the Public Pension Oversight Board.

More Videos

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Pause
What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary? 1:47

What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary?

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 0:42

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

  • Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

    State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017.

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017.

Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  