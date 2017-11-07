Cruz, O’Rourke are bitter rivals — but not on NAFTA

1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House Pause

0:22 'This was a really tough one.'

2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

0:31 Mangled car made removal of crash victim difficult

0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

0:59 City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop

0:51 Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

2:45 N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn