Kentucky’s public pension debt jumps by more than $5 billion

The unfunded liability of the agency that operates pension systems for Kentucky’s state and local government workers grew by more than $5 billion last year, according to data presented Monday to the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees.
The unfunded liability of KRS, which operates five pension systems responsible for providing benefits to about 365,000 past and present employees of state and local governments, grew to $26.75 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, up from $21.17 billion the previous year.
The primary pension fund for state workers has only 13.6 percent of the money it is expected to need in coming years, down two tenths of a percent from last year.
The Kentucky Employees Retirement System (Non-Hazardous), which covers 122,145 active state workers and retires, had an unfunded liability of $15.33 billion as of June 30, up from $12.83 billion last year. Of that total, $13.47 billion is for future pension payments and $1.86 billion is for future health insurance payments.
The main pension fund for city and county employees — County Employees Retirement System (Non-Hazardous) — is 52.8 percent funded, the KRS board was told. The pension system has an unfunded liability of $7.17 billion, up from $5.44 billion last year. That includes a $6.04 unfunded liability for pension payments and a $1.13 unfunded liability for health insurance.
Kentucky’s pension systems are among the worst funded in the nation. The problem resulted from two decades of inadequate contributions from the state, a shortfall the legislature has only addressed in the last few years; weak investment returns; and unrealistic assumptions about how many public employees there would be (fewer than predicted), how much they would earn (less than predicted) and how long they would live (longer than predicted).
Apart from KRS, the state’s other major pension agency, Teachers’ Retirement System Kentucky, covers about 123,000 K-12 school teachers, regional university faculty and state Department of Education employees. KTRS faced a $14.5 billion unfunded liability last year.
Gov. Matt Bevin is pushing lawmakers to overhaul the state’s pension systems before the end of the year, but his proposal has bogged down in the Republican-led House in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, retirements are up 16 percent so far this year among state and local workers, pension officials were told Monday.
State budget director John Chilton says Gov Bevin's office has an actuarial markup of pension bill, but they won't release it because they're now making changes to the bill. The old bill is now irrelevant, he says. ^JC pic.twitter.com/aU7TGlnxAb— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) November 13, 2017
Gov Bevin can block the release of pension bill markup at Ky Retirement Systems because he controls the Board of Trustrees membership. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) November 13, 2017
The actuarial analysis of how Bevin's pension bill would affect the Teachers' Retirement System - it would cost billions more - hurt the bill's chances. Folks were watching today to see how it would impact KRS. Gov Bevin's office blocked it instead. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) November 13, 2017
KRS board member Neil Ramsey says pension funds are getting hurt by public employers outsourcing their labor so that, going forward, they don't contribute as much money to KRS anymore. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) November 13, 2017
On bright side, retiree health care fund at Kentucky Employees Retirement System (Non-Hazardous) is getting a little stronger all the time. Up to 30.7% now. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) November 13, 2017
