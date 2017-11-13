Politics & Government

Kentucky’s public pension debt jumps by more than $5 billion

By John Cheves

jcheves@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 10:57 AM

The unfunded liability of the agency that operates pension systems for Kentucky’s state and local government workers grew by more than $5 billion last year, according to data presented Monday to the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees.

The unfunded liability of KRS, which operates five pension systems responsible for providing benefits to about 365,000 past and present employees of state and local governments, grew to $26.75 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, up from $21.17 billion the previous year.

The primary pension fund for state workers has only 13.6 percent of the money it is expected to need in coming years, down two tenths of a percent from last year.

The Kentucky Employees Retirement System (Non-Hazardous), which covers 122,145 active state workers and retires, had an unfunded liability of $15.33 billion as of June 30, up from $12.83 billion last year. Of that total, $13.47 billion is for future pension payments and $1.86 billion is for future health insurance payments.

The main pension fund for city and county employees — County Employees Retirement System (Non-Hazardous) — is 52.8 percent funded, the KRS board was told. The pension system has an unfunded liability of $7.17 billion, up from $5.44 billion last year. That includes a $6.04 unfunded liability for pension payments and a $1.13 unfunded liability for health insurance.

Kentucky’s pension systems are among the worst funded in the nation. The problem resulted from two decades of inadequate contributions from the state, a shortfall the legislature has only addressed in the last few years; weak investment returns; and unrealistic assumptions about how many public employees there would be (fewer than predicted), how much they would earn (less than predicted) and how long they would live (longer than predicted).

Apart from KRS, the state’s other major pension agency, Teachers’ Retirement System Kentucky, covers about 123,000 K-12 school teachers, regional university faculty and state Department of Education employees. KTRS faced a $14.5 billion unfunded liability last year.

Gov. Matt Bevin is pushing lawmakers to overhaul the state’s pension systems before the end of the year, but his proposal has bogged down in the Republican-led House in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, retirements are up 16 percent so far this year among state and local workers, pension officials were told Monday.

