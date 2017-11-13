Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to journalists about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday in Washington.
‘I believe the women.’ McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside in Senate race

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:44 AM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky.

“I believe the women,” McConnell said of the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore’s past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

McConnell, questioned at a tax event in Louisville, said a write-in effort by another candidate was a possibility.

“That’s an option we’re looking at … whether or not there is someone who can mount a write-in campaign successfully,” McConnell said. Asked specifically about current Sen. Luther Strange, the loser to Moore in a party primary, he said, “We'll see.”

