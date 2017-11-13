Bevin hiding how much his pension plan would cost state and local governments

Already reeling from bad fiscal reviews, Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s refused Monday to release an actuarial analysis showing how much money the Republican governor’s proposed pension reform plan would cost Kentucky taxpayers supporting state and local governments.
The Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees was scheduled to review the privately-conducted analysis of how Bevin’s 505-page draft bill would affect the pension plans it oversees.
But state budget director John Chilton, a Bevin appointee who sits on the KRS board, told his colleagues that it would not be made public. Instead, the Bevin Administration and roughly a dozen Republican House and Senate members will use the analysis to amend the draft bill in behind-the-scenes negotiations, Chilton said.
“Like most bills, it’s likely there’s going to be some tweaks and changes to them, so the scoring that’s been done will be helpful to them in the legislative process,” Chilton said. “The final bill hasn’t been agreed upon. ... Information is preliminary. It’s not a final bill.”
Chilton said he did not know when, or if, a new pension bill would be made public, or when, or if, a special legislative session on pensions would be called by the governor. The 2018 General Assembly begins Jan. 2.
The Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky released its actuarial analysis last week, showing that Bevin’s draft bill would cost an extra $4.4 billion over 20 years. TRS provides pensions for educators; KRS covers state and local government employees.
Unlike TRS, the KRS board is dominated by gubernatorial appointees, including Chilton.
“In my opinion, it (the TRS analysis) was released prematurely,” Chilton said.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
It’s unlikely that Bevin is withholding a good review of his bill, said Larry Totten, president of Kentucky Public Retirees.
“You do have to wonder what the point is of sitting on it,” Totten said. “It’s a shame, because this affects way too many people to keep it under wraps. Either you’re a public employee in Kentucky or you’re a public retiree or you’re a member of the public who pays to support these systems. Everyone has a stake in this discussion, and everyone should be allowed to have the facts.”
