Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin unveils his plan to overhaul Kentucky’s public pension systems during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capital on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin unveils his plan to overhaul Kentucky’s public pension systems during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capital on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky. Michael Reaves
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin unveils his plan to overhaul Kentucky’s public pension systems during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capital on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky. Michael Reaves

Politics & Government

Bevin hiding how much his pension plan would cost state and local governments

By John Cheves

jcheves@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 12:00 PM

Frankfort

Already reeling from bad fiscal reviews, Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s refused Monday to release an actuarial analysis showing how much money the Republican governor’s proposed pension reform plan would cost Kentucky taxpayers supporting state and local governments.

The Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees was scheduled to review the privately-conducted analysis of how Bevin’s 505-page draft bill would affect the pension plans it oversees.

But state budget director John Chilton, a Bevin appointee who sits on the KRS board, told his colleagues that it would not be made public. Instead, the Bevin Administration and roughly a dozen Republican House and Senate members will use the analysis to amend the draft bill in behind-the-scenes negotiations, Chilton said.

“Like most bills, it’s likely there’s going to be some tweaks and changes to them, so the scoring that’s been done will be helpful to them in the legislative process,” Chilton said. “The final bill hasn’t been agreed upon. ... Information is preliminary. It’s not a final bill.”

Chilton said he did not know when, or if, a new pension bill would be made public, or when, or if, a special legislative session on pensions would be called by the governor. The 2018 General Assembly begins Jan. 2.

The Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky released its actuarial analysis last week, showing that Bevin’s draft bill would cost an extra $4.4 billion over 20 years. TRS provides pensions for educators; KRS covers state and local government employees.

Unlike TRS, the KRS board is dominated by gubernatorial appointees, including Chilton.

“In my opinion, it (the TRS analysis) was released prematurely,” Chilton said.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

It’s unlikely that Bevin is withholding a good review of his bill, said Larry Totten, president of Kentucky Public Retirees.

“You do have to wonder what the point is of sitting on it,” Totten said. “It’s a shame, because this affects way too many people to keep it under wraps. Either you’re a public employee in Kentucky or you’re a public retiree or you’re a member of the public who pays to support these systems. Everyone has a stake in this discussion, and everyone should be allowed to have the facts.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal
Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

View More Video