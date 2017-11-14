State commission stays silent on Lexington’s decision to move Confederate statues

More Videos

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Pause
Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 3:13

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:09

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.

  • This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

    Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues.

Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

State commission stays silent on Lexington’s decision to move Confederate statues

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 5:07 PM

FRANKFORT

Leaders of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission were silent Tuesday about the city of Lexington’s surprise removal last month of two controversial Confederate statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County courthouse.

Tuesday marked the first meeting of the commission since Lexington removed the statues after state Attorney General Andy Beshear issued an opinion that said the commission does not have jurisdiction over the statues.

The city had previously said the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission had to approve the removal of the statues, but Beshear ruled the commission did not have authority because the Urban County Council never authorized former Mayor Teresa Isaac to give up local authority to the commission in 2003.

The Lexington council voted unanimously in August to move the statues of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, the last Confederate secretary of war. The board of the Lexington Cemetery later tentatively agreed to take the statues.

The statues had stood in downtown Lexington for more than 130 years. Both Breckinridge and Morgan are buried at the cemetery, and private donors are providing an endowment to pay for the upkeep and security of the statues there.

Hunt Morgan
Crews remove the statue of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan from the old Fayette Co. Courthouse in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
Matt Goins

The Lexington statues were not on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting, and none of the five members mentioned them during the hour-long meeting in the Capitol Annex.

After the meeting, the commission’s chairman, Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, was asked by a reporter if the commission had any objections to the city’s removal of the statues.

Hedges, who is executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, said he was aware of the city’s actions “but the reality is that that scenario was not on the agenda today.”

Asked if the topic will be on the agenda of its next meeting, scheduled for May 15, 2018, Hedges said, “Sir, I will tell you it’s not on the agenda today.”

“Normally what happens is when things are put on the agenda there is a process out there that (spokeswoman) Diane (Comer) kind of articulated and then we all have an opportunity to go back and do some study and research on what is either being brought forward or whatever,” he said. “The reality is that it wasn’t on the agenda today and that’s all I’ve really got on that.”

The commission’s legal counsel, Will Adams, referred reporters’ questions to Cody Patterson, spokesman for the state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

When asked if the military heritage commission has concerns about the Lexington statues, Patterson said “all I’m aware of at this time is what was on the agenda and the Lexington statues were not on the commission’s agenda today and that’s all I have to say.”

Asked if the state plans to sue the city, Patterson said any legal questions should be referred to Adams, the commission’s legal counsel.

A spokesperson for Gov. Matt Bevin did not immediately respond to a question about whether the state will contest the city’s decision to remove the statues.

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Pause
Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 3:13

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:09

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.

  • This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

    Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues.

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

View More Video