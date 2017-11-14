State commission stays silent on Lexington’s decision to move Confederate statues

More Videos 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County Pause 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 1:03 What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:09 5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 0:29 Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 1:41 John Calipari is in mid-season form 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues. Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com