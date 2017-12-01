Lawmakers call on Trump to invoke "anti-Russia" law to punish Nicaraguan officials

1:09 UK grad students protest Republican tax bill Pause

1:00 Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road?

1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team

1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad

1:11 Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism?

1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement