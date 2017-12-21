McConnell took a bat — a Louisville slugger — to Trump after tax win

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's given President Donald Trump a baseball bat to symbolize that he'd "gone to bat for the middle class."
The Kentucky Republican presented it to Trump on Wednesday when Republican lawmakers gathered at the White House to celebrate passage of their $1.5 trillion tax bill.
The dark brown bat is a Louisville Slugger, made by the company of the same name that started in that Kentucky city.
Trump, who has had plenty of negative things to say about McConnell on Twitter previously, congratulated him over the tax package, saying McConnell did a “fantastic job both strategically and politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could not have asked for a better or more talented partner.”
Never miss a local story.
I would like to congratulate @SenateMajLdr on having done a fantastic job both strategically & politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could have not asked for a better or more talented partner. Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017
Republicans say the measure will spur the economy, boosting growth and wages for everyone. Democrats say the bill is mostly a boon to businesses and to the rich.
Comments