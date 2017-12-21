McConnell took a bat — a Louisville slugger — to Trump after tax win

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr blamed Democrats for forcing out a the GOP tax reform bill a provision that would have protected Berea College from a new tax on earnings on its billion-dollar endowment. The endowment is used to cover tuition for low-income students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford college. Democrats blamed Republicans for rushing through the tax plan with the requirement for a tax on endowments.