Kentucky’s Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, presented a Louisville slugger to Trump after Congress passed the GOP tax package. The sluggers are made by the company of the same name that started in that Kentucky city.
McConnell took a bat — a Louisville slugger — to Trump after tax win

December 21, 2017 10:11 AM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's given President Donald Trump a baseball bat to symbolize that he'd "gone to bat for the middle class."

The Kentucky Republican presented it to Trump on Wednesday when Republican lawmakers gathered at the White House to celebrate passage of their $1.5 trillion tax bill.

The dark brown bat is a Louisville Slugger, made by the company of the same name that started in that Kentucky city.

Trump, who has had plenty of negative things to say about McConnell on Twitter previously, congratulated him over the tax package, saying McConnell did a “fantastic job both strategically and politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could not have asked for a better or more talented partner.”

Republicans say the measure will spur the economy, boosting growth and wages for everyone. Democrats say the bill is mostly a boon to businesses and to the rich.

