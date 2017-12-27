Trump’s Kentucky base unshaken by dismal approval rankings, criticism

A newscast showing President Donald Trump played on an old television set as customers play cards in the Frosty Freeze restaurant in Sandy Hook Dec. 14, 2017. Many families here can trace their ancestry back generations on the same land. Almost everyone is white, and almost everyone is Christian. At the Frosty Freeze, a plaque with a Bible verse hangs under the television, from the book of Romans: "Owe no man nothing but to love one another." David Goldman AP