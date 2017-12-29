Kentucky overuses isolation cells for youths even after girl’s death, report says

More Videos 1:48 One burned in Georgetown fire Pause 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:19 Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 0:13 Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 0:49 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 1:35 How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting 4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kentucky's use of isolation cells disturbs state official Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley said the state's juvenile detention centers are using isolation cells less than they once did. But he was disturbed by a recent report that found the state still overuses the small, concrete rooms, sometimes with inadequate monitoring. Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley said the state's juvenile detention centers are using isolation cells less than they once did. But he was disturbed by a recent report that found the state still overuses the small, concrete rooms, sometimes with inadequate monitoring. John Cheves jcheves@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley said the state's juvenile detention centers are using isolation cells less than they once did. But he was disturbed by a recent report that found the state still overuses the small, concrete rooms, sometimes with inadequate monitoring. John Cheves jcheves@herald-leader.com