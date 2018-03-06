Trump tariffs would imperil Kentucky’s bourbon ‘renaissance’

81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases Pause

32 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

20 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

109 Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

76 'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

126 'This is my home.' Kentucky DACA recipient is nation's top honors student.

25 Glenna Bevin: ‘This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a very, very long time’

82 New pension bill 'brings us back from the brink of insolvency'

86 Bevin not proud of unbridled growth in prison population