More Videos

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 36

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators

Pause
She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Sen. Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, explains Wednesday, March 14, 2018, why he is pushing legislation to move the candidate filing deadline in Kentucky from the last Tuesday in January to the first Friday after first Monday in January. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Sen. Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, explains Wednesday, March 14, 2018, why he is pushing legislation to move the candidate filing deadline in Kentucky from the last Tuesday in January to the first Friday after first Monday in January. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Will slow starts to KY legislative sessions end? Maybe if this bill becomes law.

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 02:41 PM

FRANKFORT

Kentucky taxpayers deserve better than the slow-starting legislative sessions they get every other year, when most lawmakers are up for re-election, some legislators said Wednesday as they approved a bill aimed at speeding up their colleagues.

Candidates for the state legislature, whose elections are only in even-numbered years, now have until the last Tuesday in January to file for office. Legislative sessions start in early January, but Kentucky lawmakers rarely tackle difficult topics until after finding out if they will have an election opponent.

Under a proposal approved Wednesday by a Senate committee, the candidate filing deadline would move to the first Friday after the first Monday in January.

State Sen. Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, said the filing deadline change he added Wednesday to House Bill 97 would start with next year’s races for state constitutional offices, such as governor and attorney general. HB 97, sponsored by Rep. Kenny Imes, R-Murray, deals with filing campaign finance reports, but the Senate State and Local Government Committee added new language to change the filing deadline before approving it on a 11-0 vote and sending it to the full Senate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Whether it’s reality or perception, a lot of people believe that legislators are constantly waiting kind of for the clock to wind down until an opponent files or doesn’t file against them before they take action on some of the really critical big problems or big issues in Frankfort,” Schroder said. “We really just want to put that to rest. Let’s get the filing deadline moved up and we can get that behind us and keep going throughout the session.”

The chairman of the Senate committee, Republican Joe Bowen of Owensboro, said the filing deadline change is “good policy and eliminates the potential for us to play games in Frankfort.”

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said the Senate has tried for many years to change the deadline.

“It always has been a convenient excuse for not acting on legislation,” he said. The revised bill removes that excuse, he said, adding that “taxpayers deserve it.”

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 36

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators

Pause
She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators

View More Video