Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​

