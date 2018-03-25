George Clooney marched with youths on gun violence. ‘You make me proud of my country again.’

Actor and Kentucky native George Clooney walked alongside tens of thousands of youths in Washington on Saturday as the March For Our Lives rally in the nation’s capital called for tougher laws to fight gun violence.
Clooney and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, last month gave $500,000 to help pay for the Washington event, inspiring several more celebrities to do likewise. Dozens of other gun violence protests were held around the country Saturday, including one in Lexington.
George Clooney and I just hugged, sooo...#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ayxgkWpfC1— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 24, 2018
In a letter George Clooney wrote to the student newspaper staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed by a gunman on Feb. 14, he congratulated the youths organizing the marches for “the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place.”
Clooney wrote the letter after the student-journalists requested an interview. Clooney politely declined their request, saying it was their time to be heard, not his.
“Amal and I are 100 percent behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults, and that has been your most effective tool,” Clooney wrote. “The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that, if we can’t do something about gun violence, then you will.”
“You make me proud of my country again. Thank you,” he wrote.
#GeorgeClooney #AmalClooney - thank you for your support of Stoneman Douglas High School. @ShineMsd @MoscouAlex @AndreaPena06 @SawyerRayne @westielover2011 @@bearizces88 @March4RLivesLA @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/KG3qgQzuXF— Elaine Sacks Moscou (@ElaineSacksMosc) March 25, 2018
Throughout Saturday, photos of Clooney posing with marchers surfaced on social media. Clooney, a native of Maysville, has been active in liberal political causes in the past. His father, veteran broadcaster Nick Clooney, was a Democratic candidate for Congress from Northern Kentucky in 2004.
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
