Kentucky pension bill still on ‘life support,’ says sponsor

Senate Bill 1, the controversial plan to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing pension system, is still on “life support,” according to its sponsor.
“SB 1 and the sponsor have been so vilified that it’s almost poison,” state Sen. Joe Bowen, R-Owensboro, said of his proposal.
Bowen’s former business, Bowen Tire and Auto Service, has been picketed over the bill and he’s gotten many emails, phone calls and in-person diatribes accusing him of trying to steal teachers’ pensions.
So when Beau Barnes, executive secretary and general counsel for the Teacher’s Retirement System of Kentucky, testified before the Public Pension Oversight Board Monday, Bowen and several fellow Republicans tried to stress their talking points on the bill.
Bowen focused on the most controversial aspect of his bill: a proposal that would cut retired teachers’ 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment to 1 percent until the pension plan is 90 percent funded. It is now 56.4 percent funded, with an unfunded liability of $14.3 billion.
Teachers have argued lawmakers can’t legally cut their COLAs because they have already paid for them through salary contributions. Taking away this previously-promised benefit would violate the inviolable contract between the state and teachers, they have said.
Currently, contributions made by teachers and the state pre-fund COLAs at a rate of 1.74 percent, which means enough money is set aside to pay for their “normal cost,” Barnes said.
Bowen, though, pointed out that faulty assumptions have contributed greatly to the system’s unfunded liability.
“I think you could make an argument that actually they’re not (pre-funded) because the assumptions haven’t always worked as anticipated,” Bowen said.
Barnes said that just because assumptions aren’t always correct doesn’t mean that COLAs aren’t pre-funded.
“Assumptions are important in plotting our path to our budget requests so that over that 30 year period when we have an unfunded liability, we have a funding plan in place to pay it off,” Barnes said. “And if we don’t have an unfunded liability that we are getting what we need for the normal cost for that benefit.”
Bowen said he has talked to every Republican senator about the bill and that he has talked to several members of the House Republican caucus. He said through those conversations, he’s found there is support for pension reform, but only for some aspects of the bill. Bowen wouldn’t indicate which parts.
“You shouldn’t discount the possibility of getting pension reform done,” he said.
Lawmakers have four scheduled workdays left in this year’s 60-workday legislative session, which must end by April 14.
Along with an update from Barnes, members of the oversight board received information about how the state’s pension investments did in 2017.
The Kentucky Employees Retirement System(non-hazardous), which covers most state workers and has only 13.6 percent of the funds it needs to pay future benefits, posted an annual investment return of 14 percent and a 5-year return of 7.7 percent. Those figures outperformed the 5.25 percent rate of return that actuaries use to project the systems’ unfunded liability, but they were slightly below returns for similar investment groups around the country.
The better-funded Teachers’ Retirement System had an annual investment return of 18.4 percent, and a five-year investment return of 10.4 percent. The County Employees Retirement System, which covers most local government workers, earned 16.1 percent on its investments last year and an average of 8.2 percent over the last five years.
