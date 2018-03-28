State budget talks are about to get to the hard part. Does that mean tax increases?

The need for more money in the Kentucky budget appears to be the major discussion now in the House-Senate negotiations to craft a two-year spending plan for the plan, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins said Wednesday morning.
The House-Senate budget conference, set up to try to iron out differences between the chambers’ state budget plans, was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday. But Adkins told reporters about 9:30 a.m. that the third day of negotiations might not get under way until noon or later.
He said he did not know the exact reason for the delay but he said he assumed Republican leaders were focusing in on more revenue for the state.
“Before we can move forward there has to be some answers on the revenue side,” Adkins said Wednesday morning.
Asked if he thinks the conference committee will drop in any tax changes, Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, said, “I think that’s where the discussion is right now. What approach do you take?”
He noted that the House budget included a $500 million tax plan, largely to be used to reverse spending cuts to education programs proposed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
The House plan raises the tax on a pack of cigarettes by 50 cents, eliminates a $10 individual income tax credit and levies a 25 cent tax on prescription opioids each time a dosage is sold.
The Senate, also controlled by Republicans, did not include a tax plan in its version of the budget. Sen Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, who was tasked with writing the Senate budget, has said there was very little support in his chamber for the House’s tax increases.
The revenue portion of the bill is crucial to determine what is funded in the budget, particularly for education.
“Clearly some of the education issues would be very, very difficult to fund without additional funding,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, Tuesday.
Tax reform has been discussed in Kentucky for years. Discussions have revolved around changes in business taxes and applying the state’s 6 percent sales tax to more services.
Asked if tax reform can be made in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, Adkins said the public would have to be informed about the full impact of the changes.
“Regardless of how quickly or how slowly it would move, I think it needs to be well understood throughout the public and throughout the members before a vote could be taken,” Adkins said.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
