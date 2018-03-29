Here’s how every Kentucky lawmaker voted on the pension bill

Sixteen Republicans split from their majority caucuses in the House and Senate to vote against Senate Bill 151, the scaled-down pension overhaul bill, on Thursday night. Not a single Democrat voted for the bill.

With solid GOP control in both chambers, the bill easily passed by votes of 49 to 46 in the House and 22 to 15 in the Senate.

House

Republicans voting yes: Danny Bentley, Robert Benvenuti, Kevin Bratcher, John “Bam” Carney, Matt Castlen, Jim DeCesare, Myron Dossett, Jim DuPlessis, Daniel Ellliott, Joseph Fischer, Ken Fleming, Chris Fugate, Jim Gooch, David Hale, Mark Hart, Richard Heath, Toby Herald, Kenny Imes, D.J. Johnson, Brian Linder, Donna Mayfield, Chad McCoy, David Meade, Michael Meredith, Suzanne Miles, Jerry Miller, Robby Mills, Tim Moore, Kimberly Poore Moser, Jason Nemes, David Osborne, Jason Petrie, Phillip Pratt, Melinda Gibbons Prunty, Brandon Reed, Bob Rothenberger, Bart Rowland, Steven Rudy, Sal Santoro, Jonathan Shell, Diane St. Onge, Walker Thomas, James Tipton, Tommy Turner, Ken Upchurch, Russell Webber, Scott Wells and Addia Wuchner.

Republicans voting no: John Blanton, Larry Brown, Tim Couch, Robert Goforth, Regina Huff, Kim King, Phil Moffett, C. Wesley Morgan, Steve Riley, Jim Stewart and Jill York.

Democrats voting yes: None.

Democrats voting no: Rocky Adkins, Linda Belcher, George Brown Jr., Tom Burch, McKenzie Cantrell, Will Coursey, Jeffery Donohue, Kelly Flood, Al Gentry, Derrick Graham, Jeff Greer, Chris Harris, Angie Hatton, Joni Jenkins, James Kay, Dennis Keene, Reginald Meeks, Russ Meyer, Charles Miller, Rick Nelson, Sannie Overly, Darryl Owens, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Rick Rand, Jody Richards, Steve Riggs, Dean Schamore, Attica Scott, Arnold Simpson, John Sims Jr., Kevin Sinnette, Wilson Stone, Gerald Watkins, Jim Wayne and Susan Westrom.

Not voting: Lynn Bechler (R), Jeff Hoover (R), Dennis Horlander (D), Stan Lee (R) and Mary Lou Marzian (D).

Senate

The vote tally on Senate Bill 151, a pension overhaul bill, in the Kentucky Senate on March 29, 2018. Screen shot of KET video

Republicans voting yes: Ralph Alvarado, Joe Bowen, Jared Carpenter, Danny Carroll, Rick Girdler, David Givens, Ernie Harris, Jimmy Higdon, Paul Hornback, Stan Humphries, Chris McDaniel, Stephen Meredith, Albert Robinson, John Schickel, Wil Schroder, Dan Seum, Robert Stivers, Damon Thayer, Stephen West, Whitney Westerfield, Mike Wilson and Max Wise.

Republicans voting no: Tom Buford, C.B. Embry Jr., Alice Forgy Kerr, Julie Raque Adams and Brandon Smith.

Democrats voting yes: None.

Democrats voting no: Julian Carroll, Denise Harper Angel, Ray Jones, Morgan McGarvey, Gerald Neal, Dennis Parrett, Dorsey Ridley, Reginald Thomas, Johnny Ray Turner and Robin Webb.

Not voting: Perry Clark (D).

Angry teachers chanted protests against a surprise House pension bill Thursday, March 29, 2018, outside the House chamber. Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler addresses a crowd of teachers after the Senate gives final passage to a pension reform bill around eight hours after it was introduced on Thursday, March 29, 2018. ddesrochers@herald-leader.com