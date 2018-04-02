Live coverage: Kentucky teachers pack Frankfort to protest for pensions, education

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 60 KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' Pause 40 Angry teachers protest surprise House pension bill 67 Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’ 35 Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill 76 'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal. 104 State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’ 32 President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill 57 Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill 29 This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin 40 Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and their supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com

