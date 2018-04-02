More Videos

Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and their supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and their supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Live coverage: Kentucky teachers pack Frankfort to protest for pensions, education

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

April 02, 2018 09:00 AM

Kentucky teachers are gathering in large numbers in Frankfort on Monday to rally for education funding and to protest a surprise vote last week on public pension changes.

With spring break in much of the state, and other schools districts closed for the rally, the crowds are expected to be massive at the Capitol.

On Friday, 26 school districts had to close after hundreds of teachers called in sick following the passing of pension reform by the state legislature.

Protesters are gathering at the Kentucky Education Association building on Capital Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday before a march to the Capitol about 10 a.m. See information on street closures in Frankfort at this link.

Kentucky educators and supporters marched from the KEA headquarters to the Capitol building on Monday, April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding. Caitlyn Strohcstroh@herald-leader.com

Watch live coverage of the protests from social media:

