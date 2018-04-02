Live coverage: Kentucky teachers pack Frankfort to protest for pensions, education

Kentucky teachers are gathering in large numbers in Frankfort on Monday to rally for education funding and to protest a surprise vote last week on public pension changes.
With spring break in much of the state, and other schools districts closed for the rally, the crowds are expected to be massive at the Capitol.
On Friday, 26 school districts had to close after hundreds of teachers called in sick following the passing of pension reform by the state legislature.
Protesters are gathering at the Kentucky Education Association building on Capital Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday before a march to the Capitol about 10 a.m. See information on street closures in Frankfort at this link.
Watch live coverage of the protests from social media:
The rally has now moved into the Capitol, every inch of it pic.twitter.com/VDIywy0bPJ— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
The view from above as teachers fill in area in front of the Capitol to protest over pensions and education funding. @AlexSlitzPhoto @lbblackford pic.twitter.com/ZMhJdpHIsW— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) April 2, 2018
Thousands of teachers from all over Ky., are holding a rally on the steps of the Capitol in protest of the passage of Senate Bill 151. Public schools in all 120 Ky. counties are closed Monday, either to join in the protest or because of spring break. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/SjttdAzqhS— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) April 2, 2018
Crowd in front of KEA building chant "We love our kids!" before start of march pic.twitter.com/7MWwqWMmwN— Christian Tyler Randolph (@CTRphotog) April 2, 2018
Thousands of teachers from all over Ky., marched to the Capitol in protest of the passage of Senate Bill 151 which relates to their pension. Public schools in all 120 Ky. counties are closed Monday, either to join in the protest or because of spring break. @herald-leader pic.twitter.com/Lm9iOcQYeX— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) April 2, 2018
To put it mildly, this crowd is fired up. pic.twitter.com/vsqB5eA2Qs— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
Streets in front of Capitol already crowded and continue to fill as buses keep arriving pic.twitter.com/qxTdOrwO3A— Christian Tyler Randolph (@CTRphotog) April 2, 2018
Now @JimGrayLexKY is up on the stage. pic.twitter.com/V6XwVpetht— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
Hundreds of educators and supporters are gathering in front of the KEA headquarters for a rally and march to the Capitol to protest the recently passed pension bill. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/FMkpMrF6OT— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) April 2, 2018
The chanting has begun: "Stop the war on public education." "We love our kids." #120strong pic.twitter.com/4hj5IQ4tF0— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
You know the anger is real when... #120Strong @BGPolitics @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/6bGfjl1cwB— Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) April 2, 2018
Teachers + #BBN pic.twitter.com/yAvHRAEIBo— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
Teachers and supporters of the KEA gather in preparation to march to the Capitol. @BGPolitics #120strong pic.twitter.com/T3iWHW7xmG— Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) April 2, 2018
Traci Rust, a teacher in Lexington, and Maxwell Gross, 10, are ready to march. @BGPolitics #120strong pic.twitter.com/qGT5CYjznC— Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) April 2, 2018
Teacher Jeffrey Peeno says attaching pension bill to sewage bill "told us exactly what they think of us." pic.twitter.com/xmyTLvZIHd— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
Crowd getting bigger here at @KYEducators headquarters #kyteachers pic.twitter.com/PrSS9SGnO5— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
The sign game is strong today #120strong pic.twitter.com/uPvwCVAS6D— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) April 2, 2018
