Capitol marchers reflect on King’s advice ‘to keep moving forward’

They came to march to the Capitol Wednesday afternoon not only to reflect on the accomplishments and struggles of Martin Luther King Jr. but to try to move democracy forward.
Organized by The People’s Campaign, a grassroots political action committee that promotes equality in government tax and policy programs, the “MLK Memorial March to Move” was held on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the iconic civil rights leader in Memphis.
The event attracted politicians, educators, union leaders, representatives from various faith organizations, community activists and others.
“We march to move forward, as we continue the fight towards equality, towards a more compassionate society, towards a more representative democracy where the people have an active voice in the future of our state and country,” said Clark Williams, president of The People’s Campaign.
King once said, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
The march began about 1:30 p.m. from 3rd and Capital Avenue to the front steps of the Kentucky Capitol. A program was to begin at 2:15 p.m. with speaking and special music.
