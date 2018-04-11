Andy Beshear explains his lawsuit challenging Kentucky pension bill
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear posted this video on Facebook explaining a lawsuit he filed with the Kentucky Education Association and the Fraternal Order of Police to challenge Kentucky's new pension law.
Attorney General Andy Beshear
Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover was required to admit that he violated the Legislative Ethics Code after he agreed to a settlement offered by the Legislative Ethics Commission Tuesday, April 20, 2018.
A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler addresses a crowd of teachers after the Senate gives final passage to a pension reform bill around eight hours after it was introduced on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
John T. Suttles of Paducah, Kentucky division commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans, criticized state officials Thursday, March 29, 2018, for removing a plaque on the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol that labeled Davis a hero.