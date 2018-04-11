GOP oversight chairman Gowdy demands more records on EPA’s Scott Pruitt

The Republican head of a congressional oversight committee Wednesday asked for more answers from the Environmental Protection Agency about Administrator Scott Pruitt’s first-class travels and said his committee also plans to evaluate the $50-a-night rental Pruitt had with a lobbyist. Also Wednesday, the EPA’s biggest union of employees signed onto the social media movement that’s trying to get Pruitt fired.
In a letter to Pruitt, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said that the EPA “has failed to produce all the documents” he requested in February related to Pruitt’s frequent first- and business-class flights, which The Washington Post had reported about in detail days earlier.
While the agency did turn over documents last month detailing nearly $68,000 in previously undisclosed travel costs for Pruitt during the seven months leading up to February, Gowdy said EPA officials have failed to produce the security waivers that Pruitt used to justify his purchase of premium tickets at taxpayer expense. EPA officials have said that various threats against Pruitt, including verbal public confrontations, led the head of his security detail to recommend that he fly in the front cabin of planes, both to provide a “buffer” from the public and also so that he could board and exit more quickly.
In addition, Gowdy said in his letter Wednesday that he plans to examine Pruitt’s unusual lease agreement for a condo on Capitol Hill last year with Vicki Hart, a health-care lobbyist. She is married to J. Steven Hart, head of Williams & Jensen, a law firm that lobbies on energy, transportation, trade, tax and other issues. The Harts have known Pruitt for years and previously supported his run for Oklahoma attorney general.
Gowdy noted that a memo last week from a top EPA lawyer “raises questions about whether ethics officials who reviewed the lease had access to all relevant information, and whether all applicable ethics rules were considered when those officials concluded the lease agreement with federal ethics regulations.”
As a result, Gowdy asked the EPA to provide a slew of documents related to Pruitt’s controversial rental, including documents and communications about how the lease agreement came to be and whether the EPA head’s use of the condo was in line with the terms of the lease.
“We will respond to Chairman Gowdy through the proper channel,” EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said in a statement Wednesday.
Gowdy’s latest request comes just days after a top government ethics official wrote to EPA lawyers, urging the agency to address any violations linked to Pruitt’s spending habits, his condo lease from a lobbyist and his personnel decisions.
In a letter released Monday, David Apol, acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, took the unusual step of telling EPA officials that several recent ethics questions deserve further scrutiny. “Public trust demands that all employees act in the public interest, and free from any actual or perceived conflicts,” he wrote to Kevin Minoli, the EPA’s principal deputy general counsel and the agency’s top ethics official.
Between the EPA’s inspector general and the Government Accountability Office, Pruitt now faces at least five inquiries into his actions. They include audits of his travel practices and the costs of his protective detail, his purchase of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth last year and hiring practices, under authority granted by the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendment.
Pruitt’s situation was amplified Wednesday when the American Federation of Government Employees Council 238, which represents about 8,000 of the EPA’s roughly 14,000 employees, joined the boot Pruitt campaign.
“Every step of the way it seems like he is doing what he can to keep the EPA from doing its job,” said union president John O’Grady. “He’s creating a real mess and I’m not sure he cares.”
The effort was started last month by environmental groups such as Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club to call attention to Pruitt’s spending on first-class airfare and expensive security upgrades through TV ads and digital billboards. The movement, using the #BootPruitt hashtag on Twitter.
“He’s not a good administrator,” O’Grady said. He doesn’t have his heart in the right place to protect human health and the environment.”
Pruitt is a Danville native who moved to Lexington as a boy. He was a standout football and baseball player at Lafayette High School, earning a baseball scholarship to the University of Kentucky, where he played second base. After a year, he transferred to Georgetown College, where he earned degrees in political science and communications. He moved to Oklahoma to attend the University of Tulsa College of Law, and ended up staying there. His mother still lives in Lexington.
Bloomberg News contributed to this report.
