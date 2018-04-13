Kentucky lawmakers send gang violence bill to Bevin

Kentucky lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a controversial bill aimed at cracking down on gang members.
House Bill 169 now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin for his veto or signature.
The bill expands who can be accused of participation in a gang, increases penalties for gang activity and creates new penalties for people charged with recruiting gang members.
It has met staunch opposition from civil rights groups, who say it will disproportionately affect young black men while doing little to prevent people from joining gangs.
“These tough on crime bills end up disproportionately, and I would say unfortunately, tough on black Americans,” said State Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, who also called for more services to prevent young people from joining gangs in the first place.
Rep. Robert Benvenuti, R-Lexington, said his bill increases the penalty for recruiting someone into a gang from a misdemeanor to a felony, creates a legal definition for a criminal gang syndicate and requires people who are convicted of being in a criminal gang syndicate to serve a minimum of 85 percent of their sentence before parole.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, acknowledged the state needs to provide more services to prevent gang membership, but said the bill helps on the enforcement side.
“This is the police side of this,” Westerfield said. “This is the enforcement side. We aren’t really doing enough on the wrap-around services.”
Comments