Live: Watch Jim Gray, Amy McGrath and other KY candidates for Congress debate

Several candidates hoping to take U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's seat in Congress are debating at 6 p.m. Monday at the Farish Theatre in the Lexington Public Library.
The top contenders in the 6th Congressional District Democratic primary — Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath and state Sen. Reggie Thomas — will participate in the debate, along with a handful of other lesser-known Democrats and one Republican.
Barr, R-Lexington, declined to participate in the debate, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lexington, the Lexington Herald-Leader, WKYT-TV and WLAP radio.
