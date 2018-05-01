Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin keeps 3 homes but sells several properties

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sold several real estate holdings last year, but kept three houses — two in Louisville and one in Bryant Pond, Maine.
The Republican governor disclosed his annual financial picture Monday with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission as required by law. The forms were due April 15 but Bevin sought and received an extension.
The disclosure is the public's only source of information about the governor's finances since he has declined to make public his income tax returns.
Last year, Bevin's disclosure only listed two homes. In March, Bevin bought a mansion in the Louisville suburb of Anchorage. The Courier Journal reported last week that the Anchorage home and the 10 acres it sits on is now valued at $2.9 million. That is $1.3 million higher than what a company owned by Bevin paid for it more than a year ago.
Anchorage Place LLC is the company that bought the Anchorage property, but Bevin's latest financial report does not list the company.
Bevin's communications office did not respond to a request for comment about his latest financial disclosure form.
Last year on his disclosure form, Bevin reported an interest in 10 properties other than his homes, including nine outside Kentucky.
None of those properties were listed this year. They include five single-family residential rental properties — one each in Louisville; Woodstock, Maine; and Leesville, Louisiana; and two in East Hampton, Connecticut — and timberlands in Hampton, New York, and Claremont, New Hampshire, plus commercial properties in East Hampton, Connecticut; Bethel, Maine; and Biddeford, Maine.
As he did last year, Bevin listed having a position at four businesses: sole owner of Integrity Holdings LLC, an investment holding company in Bryant Pond, Maine; a partner in Golden Rule Signs LLC, an LED sign company in Middletown; a board member of Nuronetrix Solutions LLC, a medical device company in Louisville; and president of Bevin Bros. Manufacturing Company, a bell company in East Hampton, Connecticut.
Bevin's form listed five businesses, as he did last year, in which he or his wife own an interest of at least $10,000 or that equals at least 5 percent of the business: Heart and Soul Candies in Louisville; Integrity Holdings in Maine, Golden Rule Signs in Middletown, Neuronetrix Solutions in Louisville and Waycross Partners, an investment management company in Louisville.
Asked to list any other sources of gross income exceeding $1,000, Bevin reported "stock dividends in publicly traded securities: AAPL, COP, etc." Bevin did not report stock dividends last year.
Bevin again reported this year that he is president and board chairman of the Louisville non-profit Brittiney's Wish, named in honor of his late daughter.
Bevin reported no creditors to whom he owes more than $10,000. The gifts he reported receiving in 2017 that were worth more than $200 included season tickets to University of Kentucky basketball and football games and tickets to fall and spring meets at Keeneland in Lexington.
