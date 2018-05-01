More fallout for EPA’s Scott Pruitt: 2 top aides quit, Morocco trip’s cost soars

Two top aides to Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency chief who is facing an array of investigations related to his spending and management practices, have resigned amid widening scrutiny of their roles at the agency. The resignations announced Tuesday came as details emerged of the role a longtime friend and lobbyist of Pruitt’s had in a lavish trip to Morocco last December.
The departures include Pasquale Perrotta, who served as the agency’s chief of security and was the architect of the costly and unusual team of bodyguards and other protective measures provided to Pruitt — measures that critics have called unnecessary.
Also departing was Albert Kelly, a longtime friend of Pruitt’s and a former banker until receiving a lifetime ban from the finance industry last year following a banking violation. At the EPA, Kelly ran the agency’s Superfund program, which oversees the cleanup of hazardous waste sites.
The resignations of Kelly and Perrotta follow a string of reports of Pruitt’s lavish spending and alleged conflicts of interest, including his office’s illegal purchase of a secure telephone booth, his condominium-rental agreement with the wife of an energy lobbyist, and accusations that he demoted or sidelined EPA employees who questioned his actions.
Pruitt, who is the subject of 11 federal investigations, is seeking to establish a legal-defense fund, according to people familiar with his plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. These people said that they expect Pruitt to operate the fund privately, with no EPA affiliation. Administration officials often start such funds when they incur legal fees, soliciting friends and associates to contribute.
When asked about the fund, Jahan Wilcox, an EPA spokesman, said, “EPA does not set up a legal expense fund for any employee.”
The departures of Perrotta and Kelly also come as some of Pruitt’s top staffers privately have begun expressing frustration with his stewardship of the agency. When asked at a congressional hearing last week about the spending and the ethical questions hovering over his tenure, Pruitt denied knowledge of the decisions, blaming them instead on his senior staff.
As the investigations into Pruitt have grown, so has scrutiny of Perrotta and Kelly. Pruitt on Tuesday praised his two former aides, while Democrats seized on their resignations to renew calls for Pruitt to step aside.
Morocco and Paris, on $25,000 a day
A controversial trip to Morocco by Pruitt last December was partly arranged by a longtime friend and lobbyist, who accompanied Pruitt and his entourage at multiple stops and served as an informal liaison at both official and social events during the visit.
Richard Smotkin, a former Comcast lobbyist who has known the EPA administrator for years, worked for months with Pruitt’s aides to hammer out logistics, according to four individuals familiar with those preparations. In April, Smotkin won a $40,000-a-month contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, with the Moroccan government to promote the kingdom’s cultural and economic interests. He recently registered as a foreign agent representing that government.
The four-day journey has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the EPA inspector general, who is investigating its high costs and whether it adhered to the agency’s mission to “protect human health and the environment.”
Information obtained by The Washington Post shows the visit’s cost exceeded $100,000, more than twice what has been previously reported — including $16,217 for Pruitt’s Delta airfare and $494 for him to spend one night at a luxury hotel in Paris. He was accompanied by eight staffers and his round-the-clock security detail.
Smotkin’s role in arranging the whirlwind visit was highly unusual, ethics experts say, and raises many questions. Federal laws prohibit public officials from using government resources to financially benefit friends, relatives or other people with whom they have personal connections.
Smotkin did not return calls and emails seeking comment about his role in the trip or his relationship with Pruitt.
For months, many details about the journey have remained shrouded in secrecy, particularly the highly unusual role of Smotkin. These previously unreported details underscore lawmakers’ questions about whether the trip was in keeping with Pruitt’s role as the nation’s top environmental official.
The EPA has insisted that the trip was a legitimate effort to nail down details of a bilateral trade agreement, and the agency said Monday that Pruitt was unaware of the depth of Smotkin’s business relationship with the Moroccan government.
Ethics experts note that it is highly unusual for someone outside the U.S. government to help arrange such travel details for the head of a federal agency. Larry Noble, senior director and general counsel at the Campaign Legal Center, said Tuesday that the lobbyist’s involvement raises issues about whether Pruitt went to Morocco partly to bolster Smotkin’s standing within the kingdom.
“It shows, at the very least, a tremendous amount of sloppiness, and it raises ethical issues about the relationship between Smotkin and Pruitt,” Noble said. “If Pruitt did this to benefit Smotkin and did this to show that Smotkin has an ‘in’ with the EPA administrator, then he’s using his official office to benefit a private person.”
----------------------------------
Pruitt is a Danville, Ky., native who moved to Lexington as a boy. He was a standout football and baseball player at Lafayette High School, earning a baseball scholarship to the University of Kentucky, where he played second base. After a year, he transferred to Georgetown College, where he earned degrees in political science and communications. He moved to Oklahoma to attend the University of Tulsa College of Law, and ended up staying there. His mother still lives in Lexington.
The Washington Post contributed reporting to this article concerning Pruitt’s Morocco trip.
Top Moroccan government officials were unwilling to discuss their dealings with Pruitt.
On a visit last week to Rabat by a Washington Post reporter, several officials who met with him would not even acknowledge doing so — despite photos the EPA itself published from some of those sessions.
Comments