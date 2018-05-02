Donna Mayfield, right, was one of three Republican members of the state House appointed to a special committee in January to weigh sexual harassment claims against then-House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, left. Hoover reached a deal in April with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission that allowed him to retain his House seat.
Politics & Government

'Politics has become too vicious.' Kentucky Republican won't defend her House seat.

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

May 02, 2018

A member of the Kentucky House started off a candidates forum Wednesday night with a jolting revelation: She had had enough of politics.

State Rep. Donna Mayfield, R-Winchester, said she is withdrawing from the race for the 73rd District, saying "politics has become too vicious," according to a report by the Winchester Sun.

She has represented Clark and Madison counties since 2011. Mayfield cited "hostility in politics" as a factor in her decision.

The Winchester Sun reports that Mayfield said that critics had "enjoy spreading lies and vicious rumors as they hide behind a keyboard in the dark at night."

She said she was withdrawing for the sake of herself and her family, the paper reported.

"I pray that you will find a way to rid yourself of that darkness," Mayfield said of people who have contributed to the "vicious" behavior that led to her withdrawal.

To read the complete story by the Winchester Sun, click here.

