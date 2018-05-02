'Politics has become too vicious.' Kentucky Republican won't defend her House seat.

A member of the Kentucky House started off a candidates forum Wednesday night with a jolting revelation: She had had enough of politics.
State Rep. Donna Mayfield, R-Winchester, said she is withdrawing from the race for the 73rd District, saying "politics has become too vicious," according to a report by the Winchester Sun.
She has represented Clark and Madison counties since 2011. Mayfield cited "hostility in politics" as a factor in her decision.
The Winchester Sun reports that Mayfield said that critics had "enjoy spreading lies and vicious rumors as they hide behind a keyboard in the dark at night."
She said she was withdrawing for the sake of herself and her family, the paper reported.
"I pray that you will find a way to rid yourself of that darkness," Mayfield said of people who have contributed to the "vicious" behavior that led to her withdrawal.
To read the complete story by the Winchester Sun, click here.
