Blankenship, fond of jabs at McConnell, facing bigger hurdle in West Virginia race: Trump

President Donald Trump intervened Monday in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary, pleading with voters a day before the election to oppose former mine operator Don Blankenship and suggesting that Blankenship’s nomination would lead to a replay of the party’s embarrassing loss last year in Alabama.
Trump’s decision to speak out on the race came after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whom Blankenship has targeted in a deeply personal manner, urged the president in a telephone call to weigh in against the controversial former coal executive, according to a Republican official familiar with the conversation.
On Tuesday, a handful of states — including West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana — are holding primary contests where Republicans are hoping to nominate candidates who can help the party keep control of Congress in this fall’s midterm elections.
Trump’s plea gave voice to this anxiety, suggesting that a victory by Blankenship in the primary would all but ensure the re-election of the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Joe Manchin.
“Don Blankenship currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way!” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey.”
The tweet was a political gift to Blankenship’s two main Republican rivals, Rep. Evan Jenkins and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in a state Trump won overwhelmingly and where he remains popular. It is unclear, though, how much impact Trump’s intervention will have in an election where many early votes have already been cast.
But that Trump would step into the contest at all underscores how alarmed party officials are about Blankenship.
The president has felt burned by Republicans when he injected himself into other races only to see his preferred candidates fall short. A victory by Blankenship would be highly embarrassing to Trump, coming on the heels of his inability to lift party nominees in Pennsylvania earlier this year and in Alabama last December when Democrats claimed a Senate victory in a reliably Republican state.
White House aides and Senate Republicans have been discussing for the last week whether the president should comment on the primary and were in agreement that he should if it became clear Blankenship could win, three officials familiar with the deliberations said.
By Friday, when party officials received internal polling showing Blankenship was still in the hunt, they ratcheted up pressure on Trump to speak out against the coal executive, who was imprisoned until last year and remains on probation.
In a statement Monday responding to Trump, Blankenship said the president “is a very busy man and he doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary.” He added that the “establishment is misinforming him because they do not want me to be in the U.S. Senate and promote the President’s agenda.”
The former chief executive of Massey Energy, Blankenship served a year in federal prison after being convicted of conspiring to violate mine safety rules following the Upper Big Branch mining disaster in 2010 that claimed 29 lives.
In recent weeks Blankenship dipped into his personal wealth to air a series of incendiary ads targeting the family of McConnell, the majority leader husband of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
“Swamp Captain Mitch McConnell has given millions of jobs to China People,” Blankenship said in one commercial, alluding to the shipping business of McConnell’s father-in-law, an American citizen. In another spot, Blankenship dubbed McConnell “Cocaine Mitch” for far-fetched claims that a ship connected to Chao’s father once smuggled drugs.
McConnell, who is deeply unpopular among Republican primary voters, has largely sidestepped the attacks, but his allies have continued to assail Blankenship on the state’s airwaves. Trump, though, had been silent until Monday.
