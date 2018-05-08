'Incompetent hack.' Bevin rips judge who ruled against him in pension lawsuit.

Gov. Matt Bevin went after a Kentucky judge Tuesday, the day after that judge ruled against Bevin's procedural motion in a lawsuit over Kentucky's new pension law.
"I now have the most incompetent hack of a judge — I don't know if in Kentucky, but certainly one of the worst — who happens to be in Franklin Circuit Court," Bevin said in a radio interview on 55KRC, a talk radio station in Cincinnati.
On Monday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled in a 30-minute hearing that Bevin's attorneys could not depose representatives of Attorney General Andy Beshear's office, the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police.
The three parties filed a lawsuit April 11 against the state's new public pension law.
"He refuses to allow discovery," Bevin said. "He refuses to allow any depositions of the people who are bringing the suit."
Shepherd cannot comment further on the case.
Bevin was also critical of Beshear, who has been a vocal opponent of the pension bill. Shepherd gave the attorney general advice from the bench, Bevin said.
"This guy is legislating from the bench," Bevin said, "or attempting to, giving advice to our attorney general, who quite literally is not a very competent attorney."
Beshear was not immediately available for further comment.
This isn't the first time Bevin has criticized Shepherd. After Shepherd ruled against Bevin over his decision to restructure the University of Louisville board, Bevin called Shepherd a "political hack."
But Bevin has been down on the state's judicial system lately. Last week, he said "there are many, many judges in Kentucky who do not deserve to be judges" and argued the state needs to look at the judicial system.
He renewed those calls Tuesday, using Shepherd as an example.
"Judges like this who don't take the law seriously shouldn't be on the bench," Bevin said.
The pension lawsuit is the latest to be brought against the governor by Beshear.
Beshear and others claim the pension bill violated the "inviolable contract" the state made with employees not to touch their retirement benefits. The bill requires state employees hired between 2003 and 2008 to pay an additional 1 percent toward their health insurance and prevents current teachers from applying their unused sick days toward their retirement benefits.
Bevin has had mixed success against Beshear in Franklin Circuit Court. In the most high-profile case, Shepherd ruled against Bevin before the Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed the case, calling the issue moot after the General Assembly passed a bill locking in Bevin's changes.
But Judge Thomas Wingate ruled in favor of Bevin in 2016 when Beshear challenged Bevin's ability to cut funding from Kentucky's universities. The Kentucky Supreme Court overturned that decision.
