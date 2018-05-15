Where Jim Gray stands on health care, guns and opioids

Hear the stance of Kentucky congressional candidate Jim Gray on health care, guns, and the opioid epidemic.
Marcus Dorsey
What is the FOIA?

Politics & Government

What is the FOIA?

Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.