'We've made tough decisions.' GOP leader Jonathan Shell makes case for re-election.

House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell faces opponent R. Travis Brenda in the Republican May 22 primary election for the 71st House District, which includes Garrard, Rockcastle and part of Madison counties.
Jack Brammer
What is the FOIA?

Politics & Government

What is the FOIA?

Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.