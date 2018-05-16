Why this Republican teacher is trying to oust the Kentucky House GOP leader

Rockcastle County high school math teacher Travis Brenda of. Garrard County is hoping to knock off incumbent House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell of Garrard County in the May 22 Republican primary election.
Jack Brammer
Politics & Government

