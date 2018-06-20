Judge declares Kentucky's pension overhaul bill unconstitutional

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd struck down Kentucky's controversial new public pension law Wednesday.

In a 34-page ruling, the judge said the General Assembly failed to enact the law in compliance with the requirements of the Kentucky Constitution.

The legislature violated Section 46 of the state constitution in two ways, Shepherd ruled.

First, the legislature failed to give the bill three readings on three separate days in each chamber, as the law requires.

Second, he said the bill appropriates money, and therefore needed the support of a majority of all members in the House to pass. The bill, though, was approved with only 49 votes, which is two shy of a constitutional majority in the 100-member chamber.

Because the bill was enacted improperly, Shepherd said he did not consider whether the provisions of the law violate the state's "inviolable contract" with teachers and other public workers.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who challenged the law, and Gov. Matt Bevin's attorney, Steve Pitt, argued June 7 before Shepherd whether the legislature followed proper procedures in passing the law and whether it runs counter to an "inviolable contract" — language that guarantees teachers and state workers get the benefits promised when they are hired.

The law places teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2019, in a hybrid cash-balance plan, which is similar to a 401(k), rather than a traditional pension, and requires those teachers to work longer before becoming eligible for retirement. It also caps the amount of accrued sick leave teachers may convert toward retirement to the amount accrued as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Under the new law, state employees hired between 2003 and 2008 are required to pay 1 percent more for health care in retirement.





"Today's decision is a win for open, honest, government, ruling that the Kentucky General Assembly violated the Constitution when it turned an 11-page sewer bill into a 291-page pension bill," Beshear said.

Bevin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is expected to be appealed to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Bevin has previouly described Shepherd as an "incompetent hack" and unsuccessfully asked Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton to remove him from the case.

Kentucky's ailing public pension systems have an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.

