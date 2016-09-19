6:28 Kentucky lawmaker says his immigrant parents sacrificed to provide for family Pause

2:22 Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem at GOP convention

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

0:38 US Senate candidate Jim Gray

1:34 'There's only one person missing:" Katie Prager's Christmas in September

1:16 Charles Walker with UK's first punt return TD since 2010

1:19 Benny Snell bursts on the scene with 4 TDs

1:00 Boom Williams bounces back for 181 yards

1:35 C.J. Conrad thought he'd get caught from behind

1:41 Stephen Johnson goes from sub to star

1:26 Darin Hinshaw liked Stephen Johnson's poise