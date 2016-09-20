Elections 2016

September 20, 2016 8:30 AM

Clinton and Trump attack each other over New York bombings

Compiled by Alex Daugherty

adaugherty@mcclatchydc.com

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.

A weekend explosion in Manhattan fortunately did not result in any deaths, but both major party presidential candidates spent Monday attacking each other over a bomb that injured 29 people.

Trump bemoaned that the alleged attacker, 28-year-old Ahmad Rahami, will receive medical treatment, “room service” and legal counsel.

Clinton quickly responded:

“The kinds of rhetoric and language Mr. Trump has used is giving aid and comfort to our adversaries.”

Rahami is in custody after a shootout with police in New Jersey. Other bombs were also found in New York and New Jersey, but it is unclear whether Rahami planted the explosives. Rahami is an American citizen who traveled to his home country of Afghanistan numerous times.

"I would like people to respect my family's privacy and let us have our peace after this tragic time," Zobyedh Rahami, who's believed to be Ahmad Rahami's sister said on Facebook.

Clinton also made her pitch to college students on Monday, with poll numbers showing she isn’t getting the same kind of support Barack Obama did in 2012.

And Jimmy Fallon is feeling the heat for his hair-tussling interview with Trump last week.

The polls open nationally in 48 days. Let’s get started.

Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump addressed terrorism on Monday as the investigations continue into the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey. A suspect has since been taken into custody, but each candidate holds a contrasting plan for how to make Ame

Cristina Rayas & Meta Viers McClatchy

An attack defines both campaigns

Trump, who was campaigning in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, said the U.S. should "use whatever lawful methods are available" to obtain information on Rahami.

In response, some members of the Florida crowd shouted “hang him!” in reference to Rahami.

Clinton took a more measured tone, saying that Americans should show “courage and vigilance.”

"This threat is real, but so is our resolve. Americans will not cower,” Clinton said. “We will prevail. We will defend our country, and we will defeat the evil, twisted ideology of the terrorists.”

Trump said that the attack occurred because of lax immigration laws. Rahami was born in Afghanistan.

“These attacks, and many others, were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system,” Mr. Trump said, adding: “Immigration security is national security.”

These attacks, and many others, were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system

Donald Trump on the New York attack

Clinton reaches out to college students

Later on Monday, Clinton made her pitch to college students, a group she wins but still struggles to gain enthusiasm compared to Barack Obama.

“Not voting is not an option,” Clinton said at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Recent polls show that Clinton has the support of just 31 percent of voters under 35. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson got 29 percent while Trump placed third with 26 percent.

Fallon gets flack for hair tussling

Late night host Jimmy Fallon provided a viral sensation with his hair tussle of Donald Trump last week, and now he faces criticism for not being hard enough in questioning the GOP nominee.

“Have you seen my show?” Fallon said. “I’m never too hard on anyone, yeah.”

Twitter was rife with indignation and, of course, jokes:

Links of note

Swing states get a campaign message no one else does (McClatchy)

Would Clinton or Trump flip-flop on trade in 2017? (McClatchy)

Enthusiasm gap among youth spells trouble for Clinton (Al Jazeera)

Dwight Eisenhower gets a DC memorial (McClatchy)

Tweet of the day

Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.

Alex Daugherty, @alextdaugherty

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Kentucky lawmaker says his immigrant parents sacrificed to provide for family

View more video

Nation & World Videos