Want to see a polarized electorate? Take a look at Georgia

2:22 Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem at GOP convention Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

0:38 US Senate candidate Jim Gray

1:00 Serious wreck near Forbes Road

2:05 Mark Stoops not used to positive questions

1:50 Kentucky's uncertain quarterback situation

1:34 'There's only one person missing:" Katie Prager's Christmas in September

1:16 Charles Walker with UK's first punt return TD since 2010

1:19 Benny Snell bursts on the scene with 4 TDs

1:00 Boom Williams bounces back for 181 yards