3 things we learned from voters watching the Trump-Clinton debate

6:28 Kentucky lawmaker says his immigrant parents sacrificed to provide for family Pause

2:22 Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem at GOP convention

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

0:38 US Senate candidate Jim Gray

1:20 UK basketball fans dash to camp out for Big Blue Madness tickets

0:25 Tent race for Big Blue Madness

1:05 Down one of its top players, Henry Clay volleyball downs Tates Creek

1:01 Boom Williams: Best I've felt since I've been here

1:33 Eddie Gran happy with UK's offensive line

0:55 Thief uses credit card at mall

9:55 LexGo Eat got a preview of MOD Pizza