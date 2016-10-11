Sorry guys, you can’t write in Ken Bone for president. Here are some other options

In one of the most divisive elections in history, there’s one thing most of us can agree on: Ken Bone is the man.
The undecided voter posed an actual, policy-related question on energy at the second presidential debate Sunday night, and the internet has loved him ever since. His red sweater has sold out at most stores, he instantly became a meme, he inspired a folk ditty, and some people are even saying they plan to write him in for president, though at least some are likely joking.
$5 Ken Bone gets more write-in votes than Jill Stein gets on the ballot.— Josh (@GetchaGrubbOn) October 11, 2016
Bad news for those people: Bone actually isn’t eligible to be president. In a video by the Washington Post on the “internet legend,” a woman tells him she’s going to write him in for president and Bone quickly shuts her down.
“I am not old enough to run for president,” Bone said to a laughing group. “I’m bald and fat, so I look like I’m old.”
So though many argue about whether voting for a third party is a wasted vote, it actually would be wasted if you voted for Ken Bone. But if you are part of the record-breaking number of people who dislike both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, there are plenty of other options.
There are minor party options such as Gary Johnson, of the Libertarian Party, and Jill Stein, of the Green Party. You can also write in other candidates depending on what state you’re in, though some only allow you to write in certain candidates and some don’t allow you to write in any at all, including South Carolina, North Dakota and Hawaii. A list of total people running for president, including independents and write ins, can be found here.
As for who Bone is voting for, he says he’s still undecided.
“I feel like Mr. Trump represents my personal interests very well. Economically, he would probably do more to protect my job in the fossil power industry. But Secretary Clinton is a better representative for all of America,” Bone said in the Washington Post video. “So this election cycle, personally, to me, is about my interests vs. the common good. And it’s a tough one. I really haven’t made a final decision yet.”
