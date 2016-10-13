Elections 2016

October 13, 2016 10:25 AM

The official Ken Bone shirt is on sale now

News-Democrat

The official Ken Bone T-shirt is available to buy online.

The Shiloh resident tweeted out a picture Wednesday night showing him wearing a dark blue shirt with his face on it and his name, “Bone.”

Shirts are available for a week, and are on sale for $19.99, according to the website where the shirts are being sold.

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Kentucky lawmaker says his immigrant parents sacrificed to provide for family

View more video

Nation & World Videos