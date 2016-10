Trump, Clinton too close to call in New Hampshire

2:22 Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem at GOP convention Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

0:38 US Senate candidate Jim Gray

2:14 Bourbon Pompeii found at Buffalo Trace Distillery

1:51 Favorite and least favorite part of practice?

1:42 Lexington Catholic wins girls 43rd District soccer

1:02 Late-game heroics fuel Paul Laurence Dunbar in 43rd District soccer championship

5:01 UK assistant coach on recruiting

2:14 Kentucky basketball: Which teammate has surprised you?

2:00 Highlights from UK basketball media day