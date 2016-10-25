NJ senators are not joining Democrats’ call for LPGA to boycott Trump golf club

New Jersey’s two Democratic senators aren’t taking part in their party’s appeal for the U.S. Golf Association to boycott Donald Trump.
Signatures from Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez are noticeably missing from a letter sent to the U.S. Golf Association’s executive director, asking him to relocate next year’s LPGA Women’s Open – scheduled to be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The letter urges tournament officials to pull events from Trump’s course because of a 2005 recording that recently surfaced. In the tape, Trump is heard bragging about about groping women. He’s since apologized.
The USGA and LPGA have an opportunity to make clear ... our nation will not tolerate nor do business with anyone or any company that condones or excuses action that constitutes sexual assault.
Letter to U.S. Golf Association CEO
Menendez said in a statement he agrees with the “spirit” of the letter but doesn’t want to hurt New Jerseyans who depend on jobs and business opportunities associated with the major golf tournament. If the tournament is pulled from Trump’s property, Menendez said he expects the event will be held elsewhere in New Jersey.
Booker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania senior U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, initiated the letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mike Davis of the U.S. Golf Association, which conducts the Women’s Open. Two others signed on: Sens. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut and Ed Markey from Massachusetts.
The three Democratic senators want Davis’ group to hold the 2017 LPGA event somewhere other than Trump’s exclusive golf club, which has been named one of the best courses in the country. Trump’s New Jersey club is also set to host the 2022 PGA Championship.
Casey, Blumenthal and Markey say Trump has “a pattern of degrading and dehumanizing women” while the Ladies Professional Golf Association “has a long, proud history of advancing women’s equality.”
The letter says “...the USGA and LPGA have an opportunity to make clear to the world, and most especially young Americans, that our nation will not tolerate nor do business with anyone or any company that condones or excuses action that constitutes sexual assault.”
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
