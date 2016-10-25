Clinton leads Trump in Kentucky – that’s not a misprint – in fundraising

Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Kentucky – in fundraising, at least.
The Democratic presidential contender has raised more than $1.2 million in contributions of $200 or more from individual donors in the Bluegrass State, according to Federal Election Commission data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.
Republican Donald Trump, by contrast, has raised a bit more than $770,000 in Kentucky.
The odds are still good for Trump to carry the commonwealth on Nov. 8, however, as President Barack Obama remains deeply unpopular and no Democrat has won Kentucky since 1996.
Clinton narrowly won Kentucky’s Democratic primary in May. Her rival, Bernie Sanders, raised about $500,000 in the state.
The website FiveThirtyEight’s 2016 election forecast gives Trump a 95 percent chance of winning Kentucky.
The contributions are only to the candidates’ campaign committees and not their political action committees or any outside groups.
Kentucky donors have given more than $18.7 million in total to all candidates and parties, 41 percent of which went to Democrats and 57 percent of which went to Republicans.
Jefferson County, the state’s most populous, is the leading county for donations to candidates and parties, with more than $7.7 million. Of that, 50 percent went to Democrats and 48 percent went to Republicans.
Fayette County ranks second, with more than $3.8 million. Of that total, 47 percent went to Democrats and 51 percent went to Republicans.
Kenton, Warren and McCracken counties round out the top five, with $1.6 million, $758,000 and $543,000, respectively.
