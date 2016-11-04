New Clinton emails released by the State Department—and more are coming

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Just five days before the election, another batch of Hillary Clinton emails were released by the State Department.
The emails were released in response to a lawsuit and were turned over by the FBI. Many of the emails released are duplicates from the FBI’s investigation over Clinton’s use of a private email server.
Clinton’s campaign wants all of the emails released to the public as the FBI has decided that 22 of the emails contain information that would damage national security if released.
The Clinton campaign disagrees with this and wants all of the emails released to quash speculation about her use of a private server.
Multiple polls show the race continuing to tighten in the campaign’s final days, although Clinton is still the favorite over Donald Trump.
Melania Trump made a rare campaign speech on Thursday, defending her husband and somewhat curiously calling for less bullying on social media. Her husband was well-known for his caustic Twitter feed even before running for president.
Clinton and Trump would have their own unique challenges when it comes to governing the country.
The polls open nationally in 4 days. Let’s get started.
New emails released
Clinton’s run for president began with questions about her emails and it’s going to end with questions about her emails.
Less than a week before the election over a thousand emails were released as part of a lawsuit against Clinton, although most of the information was released previously and information deemed classified by the FBI was not released.
In a 2010 email from Clinton adviser Huma Abedin, suggested language was tossed around about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after he published State Department cables.
“We view this not as a ‘clever game’ of wiki leaks but rather as a ‘criminal act’ against the United States of America,” read the suggested statement. “He might think this is a clever game today-but when he is prosecuted and if convicted-he will move from being a clever-cyber thief to a convicted criminal--and will find out that's a whole different kind of game.”
Bill Maher on Hillary's emails: "We hacked her and she’s still not interesting." https://t.co/BPXrnHOiUs pic.twitter.com/urubBGYDtE— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 3, 2016
The race is tightening
Both campaigns shared the same airport in North Carolina while campaigning today, and the latest polls show a tightening race, although Clinton is still favored to win.
Nose to nose, the @realDonaldTrump plane lands behind the @HillaryClinton in Raleigh NC. pic.twitter.com/sYfCNoYx2x— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 3, 2016
Florida, North Carolina and Nevada are pretty much toss-ups while Arizona and Ohio have inched towards Trump.
Clinton may have her issues with getting African-Americans out to vote, but a new poll shows she’s reaching Obama-levels of support with Hispanics in Florida. Sixty percent of Hispanics support Clinton in Florida according to a new Univision Poll.
“If Hillary Clinton goes on to win the state of Florida — and with that, the presidency — she will owe a huge debt to historic support by Hispanics,” said Fernand Amandi, a Democrat of Bendixen & Amandi International, which conducted the survey along with the Tarrance Group, a Republican firm.
Melania Trump wants us all to be nicer
In a rare campaign appearance, Melania Trump used a speech to say she will improve civility on social media.
“It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when it happens on the playground, and it is absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. We have to find a better way to talk to each other,” Trump said. “We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media," she said. “It will be one of the main focuses of my work, if I am privileged enough to become your first lady.”
She didn’t mention her husband’s affinity for mean Tweets.
I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie--a true loser.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011
It was Trump’s first speech since her ill-fated Republican National Convention address and she also chose to highlight her path to citizenship.
“I'm an immigrant, and no one values the freedoms and opportunities of America more than me,” she said.
Links of note
History of all business and no government could complicate a Trump presidency (McClatchy)
Clinton’s skills would be tested from the very first minute as an embattled president (McClatchy)
In Clinton v. Trump, watch the data, not the drama (CNN)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty\
Comments