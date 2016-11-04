Why Trump's concession speech could be like no other in U.S. history

6:28 Kentucky lawmaker says his immigrant parents sacrificed to provide for family Pause

2:22 Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem at GOP convention

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

0:38 US Senate candidate Jim Gray

2:08 Transforming a school into a home

2:17 Laura Babbage doesn't mind short hair as long as it comes with an intact brain

2:06 Mark Stoops likes his team's focus

0:43 A wildfire burns near Pineville

1:00 Derrick Baity: We can do better

1:38 West Jessamine tops Simon Kenton

1:36 Lexington Catholic wins 2-1 in state semis