Trump rips Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

1:27 John Calipari just wants his guys to compete Pause

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

0:43 A wildfire burns near Pineville

2:17 Laura Babbage doesn't mind short hair as long as it comes with an intact brain

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

1:02 Wanted in Kroger parking lot scam